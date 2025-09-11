Comparing Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) & Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF)

Volatility and Risk

Crimson Wine Group has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Big Rock Brewery has a beta of -0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 169% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Crimson Wine Group and Big Rock Brewery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crimson Wine Group 0.41% 0.16% 0.13% Big Rock Brewery -20.63% -52.12% -23.36%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.0% of Crimson Wine Group shares are held by institutional investors. 34.6% of Crimson Wine Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.4% of Big Rock Brewery shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crimson Wine Group $72.99 million 1.51 $850,000.00 N/A N/A Big Rock Brewery $31.65 million 0.59 -$9.83 million ($1.10) -0.69

This table compares Crimson Wine Group and Big Rock Brewery”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Crimson Wine Group has higher revenue and earnings than Big Rock Brewery.

Summary

Crimson Wine Group beats Big Rock Brewery on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crimson Wine Group

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells wines in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company also sells bulk wines and grapes; and other non-wine products, such as merchandise, as well as provides custom winemaking services. The company sells its products under the Pine Ridge Vineyards, Archery Summit, Chamisal Vineyards, Seghesio Family Vineyards, Double Canyon, Seven Hills Winery, and Malene Wines brand names. It offers wines to distributors, as well as directly to consumers through wine club memberships and direct phone calls, as well as its website, third-party websites, and other online sales. The company was formerly known as Leucadia Cellars, Ltd. and changed its name to Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. in November 2007. Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Napa, California.

About Big Rock Brewery

Big Rock Brewery Inc. produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company offers a selection of beer, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, White Peaks, and Cottage Springs brands. It also provides apparel and accessories, including jackets, headwear, sweaters, glassware, belt buckles, and coolers. The company sells its products to provincial liquor boards, grocery stores, on-premise and contract manufacturing customers; and through premises owned and/or operated by the Corporation, Big Rock's retail location and online through various e-commerce platforms. website, and third-party delivery services. Big Rock Brewery Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

