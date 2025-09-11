Apeiron RIA LLC Cuts Position in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Apeiron RIA LLC decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $322,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 67.4% during the first quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $2,166,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 398.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE CL opened at $83.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The firm has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.35. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52 week low of $82.29 and a 52 week high of $106.44.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

