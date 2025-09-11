Plato Investment Management Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp $USB

Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 59.4% during the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE USB opened at $49.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.96. The stock has a market cap of $76.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Raymond James Financial upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on U.S. Bancorp

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,099,509.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 70,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,833.64. This represents a 25.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.