Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC Purchases 310 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $335.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $312.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.74. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $231.09 and a 52 week high of $338.31.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

