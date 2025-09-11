Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 139,725 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 139,725 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.24% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $10,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 202.3% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $308,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 270,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,888,747.68. This represents a 2.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $325,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 313,327 shares in the company, valued at $20,397,587.70. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,177 shares of company stock worth $3,876,673. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KTOS opened at $65.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.21. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 656.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $72.70.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $351.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.67 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.20%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on KTOS. Noble Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 11th. JMP Securities set a $70.00 target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

