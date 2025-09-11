Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.27

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2695 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This is a 0.2% increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

Realty Income has a payout ratio of 213.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.5%.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.1%

O stock opened at $59.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.72, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.77. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $50.71 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 16.77%.The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.3% during the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Realty Income by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

