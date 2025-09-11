Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Astellas Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Astellas Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Astellas Pharma Stock Performance
Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 19.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Astellas Pharma will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Astellas Pharma Company Profile
Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company provides XTANDI, a treatment for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a treatment for patients who have relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation; and PADCEV, a treatment for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer.
