GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on GitLab from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GitLab in a report on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GitLab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.39.

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $49.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.96. GitLab has a 12-month low of $37.90 and a 12-month high of $74.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,225.25 and a beta of 0.75.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $214.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.21 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that GitLab will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $4,500,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $146,250.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 103,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,675,005. The trade was a 3.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 608,155 shares of company stock valued at $26,727,350 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,445,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,936,000 after purchasing an additional 302,864 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in GitLab by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,218,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,521,000 after buying an additional 3,720,406 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in GitLab by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,858,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,283,000 after buying an additional 1,430,151 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in GitLab by 251.3% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,512,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP increased its position in GitLab by 867.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,938,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531,070 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

