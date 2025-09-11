Tinka Resources (CVE:TK) Trading Up 25% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK – Get Free Report) were up 25% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 8,919,441 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,620% from the average daily volume of 518,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Tinka Resources Stock Up 25.0%

The stock has a market cap of C$30.65 million, a P/E ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05.

About Tinka Resources

Tinka Resources Limited engages in the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metals mineral properties in Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, tin, gold, and copper deposits. The company’s flagship project comprises the 100% interests in the Ayawilca project that consists of 59 granted mining concessions covering an area of approximately 16,548 hectares located in the Department of Pasco, Central Peru.

