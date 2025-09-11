Perrigo Company plc $PRGO Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Perrigo were worth $10,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Perrigo by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,894,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 1st quarter valued at $1,619,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Perrigo by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth $1,526,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Perrigo from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Perrigo from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Perrigo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Perrigo Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE PRGO opened at $22.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.11 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $30.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.09.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 1.86%.The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is -200.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perrigo

In related news, EVP Abigail Lennox bought 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.41 per share, with a total value of $28,124.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,124.55. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Willis acquired 1,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.10 per share, with a total value of $35,860.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 41,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,729.90. The trade was a 3.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 10,118 shares of company stock valued at $232,699. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

