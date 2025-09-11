Centaur Media (LON:CAU) Trading Up 16.5% – Here’s Why

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Free Report) rose 16.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 43 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 40.18 ($0.54). Approximately 1,195,085 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 698% from the average daily volume of 149,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.50 ($0.47).

Centaur Media Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 33.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 29.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £60.13 million, a P/E ratio of -618.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Centaur Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centaur Media Plc engages in the provision of business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Xeim and The Lawyer. The company's marketing platforms include Econsultancy, Influencer Intelligence, MW Mini MBA, Festival of Marketing, Marketing Week, Creative Review, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Oystercatchers, and Foresight News.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centaur Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centaur Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.