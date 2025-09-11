Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research downgraded shares of Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:CLPR opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.95. Clipper Realty has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $7.12. The stock has a market cap of $70.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $39.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clipper Realty will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clipper Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is currently -36.89%.

Insider Transactions at Clipper Realty

In other news, CEO David Bistricer acquired 8,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $32,777.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 8,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,777.74. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clipper Realty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Clipper Realty by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Clipper Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Clipper Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Clipper Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Clipper Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.