Rhumbline Advisers Has $10.01 Million Stock Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. $AGO

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,718 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $10,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter valued at $1,305,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 7.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,036,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 41.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 70,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after acquiring an additional 20,779 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Assured Guaranty during the first quarter valued at about $624,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Assured Guaranty

In other Assured Guaranty news, COO Robert Bailenson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $3,260,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 291,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,778,749.28. This represents a 12.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research raised Assured Guaranty to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assured Guaranty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

Assured Guaranty Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $81.73 on Thursday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $96.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.99 and its 200-day moving average is $84.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.91 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 44.53%.Assured Guaranty’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.03%.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

