Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in WD-40 Company $WDFC

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.31% of WD-40 worth $10,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in WD-40 by 210.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in WD-40 by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 420.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in WD-40 by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Stock Down 2.2%

WD-40 stock opened at $210.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.60. WD-40 Company has a 12 month low of $208.00 and a 12 month high of $292.36.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $156.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.60 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 31.23%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that WD-40 Company will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on WD-40 from $322.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WD-40 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.00.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Featured Articles

