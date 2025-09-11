Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in WD-40 Company $WDFC

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.31% of WD-40 worth $10,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in WD-40 by 210.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in WD-40 by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 420.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in WD-40 by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.
WD-40 Stock Down 2.2%
WD-40 stock opened at $210.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.60. WD-40 Company has a 12 month low of $208.00 and a 12 month high of $292.36.
WD-40 Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 59.21%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on WD-40 from $322.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WD-40 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.00.
Read Our Latest Report on WDFC
WD-40 Company Profile
WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than WD-40
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Oil Shorts Are Crowded, 3 Names That Could Bring on a Squeeze
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Part of the Club: Robinhood & AppLovin Soar on S&P 500 Inclusion
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Despite Pullback, Rocket Lab Still Looks Primed for a Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.