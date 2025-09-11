Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Purchased by Triune Financial Partners LLC

Triune Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 0.2% of Triune Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Triune Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. HSBC raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $675.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Leerink Partnrs cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $975.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $950.17.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $754.24 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $942.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $742.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $779.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.47.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 39.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, Director Jamere Jackson purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $639.56 per share, for a total transaction of $127,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,143.12. This trade represents a 2.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Erik Fyrwald purchased 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $642.33 per share, with a total value of $1,005,246.45. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 74,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,903,686.74. The trade was a 2.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.