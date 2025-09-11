Live Oak Bancshares (NYSE:LOB) Rating Increased to Hold at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NYSE:LOB – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LOB. Wall Street Zen downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LOB

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $36.72 on Tuesday. Live Oak Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $50.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.75.

(Get Free Report)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.