Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 39,471 Shares of Primo Brands Corporation $PRMB

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 298,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,471 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Primo Brands were worth $10,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMB. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Primo Brands by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,414,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,205,000 after buying an additional 96,366 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Primo Brands by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Primo Brands by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Primo Brands by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 372,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after buying an additional 29,939 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robbert Rietbroek bought 8,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.12 per share, with a total value of $199,834.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 586,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,142,737.88. This trade represents a 1.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven P. Stanbrook bought 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.04 per share, for a total transaction of $298,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 125,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,005,601. This trade represents a 11.01% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 24,685 shares of company stock worth $595,770 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Primo Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRMB opened at $24.39 on Thursday. Primo Brands Corporation has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.70, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.29.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). Primo Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 1.20%.The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Primo Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Primo Brands Corporation will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primo Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. Primo Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -363.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Primo Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Primo Brands in a research note on Friday, August 8th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Primo Brands from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Primo Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Primo Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primo Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.30.

Primo Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

