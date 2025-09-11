monday.com Ltd. $MNDY Shares Bought by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in monday.com by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,682,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,999,000 after purchasing an additional 851,231 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in monday.com by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 408,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,443,000 after acquiring an additional 104,968 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of monday.com by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,401,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,969,000 after acquiring an additional 745,686 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

MNDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research cut monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on monday.com from $360.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on monday.com from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on monday.com from $381.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $365.00 price target on monday.com and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.59.

MNDY stock opened at $187.34 on Thursday. monday.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $166.22 and a 1 year high of $342.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.17, a PEG ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.25.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. monday.com had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 3.63%.The firm had revenue of $299.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. monday.com’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. monday.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

