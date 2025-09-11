45,716 Shares in Mustang Bio, Inc. $MBIO Purchased by Anson Funds Management LP

Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 45,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned 1.04% of Mustang Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Mustang Bio Stock Performance

Mustang Bio stock opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.23. Mustang Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $21.95.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Mustang Bio to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th.

Mustang Bio Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

