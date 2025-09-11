Benjamin Sun Sells 815,797 Shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) Director Benjamin Sun sold 815,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $26,007,608.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 503,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,055,533.12. This trade represents a 61.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Coupang Stock Performance

Shares of Coupang stock opened at $32.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.54. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.02 and a 12 month high of $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 1.13%.Coupang’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura Securities raised shares of Coupang to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Nomura upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coupang from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

Institutional Trading of Coupang

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Coupang by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 68,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Coupang by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Coupang by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Coupang by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in Coupang by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

