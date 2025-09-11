McAdam LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

McAdam LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Bankshares Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $67.33 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.09 and a twelve month high of $67.50. The company has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.84.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.