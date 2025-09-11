Apeiron RIA LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,624,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352,591 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 53,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 96,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:USMV opened at $93.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.66. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $83.99 and a 1-year high of $95.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

