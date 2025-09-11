iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE Shares Sold by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,732 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.3% of Apeiron RIA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,643,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,106,000 after buying an additional 5,207,877 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,781,000 after buying an additional 922,557 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,590,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,603,000 after buying an additional 105,418 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,546,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,361,000 after buying an additional 90,856 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,257,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,153,000 after buying an additional 114,406 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $201.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $165.45 and a 1-year high of $206.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.96 and a 200-day moving average of $191.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.