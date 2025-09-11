McAdam LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

McAdam LLC reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $957,000. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 346.1% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $9,075,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $407,190.61. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 11,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,891.17. The trade was a 10.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 23,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.32, for a total transaction of $7,041,843.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 76,161 shares in the company, valued at $22,720,349.52. This represents a 23.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,191 shares of company stock worth $12,850,464. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $292.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.90. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $270.71 and a twelve month high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.00.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

