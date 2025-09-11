Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $65.44 Million Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 122.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,756 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $65,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $101,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.54 and a 200-day moving average of $100.53. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.15 and a 1 year high of $100.74.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.