Advisors Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 335,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,332 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $27,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,908,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,299 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,856,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,697,000 after acquiring an additional 472,145 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,516,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,990 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,033,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,046,000 after acquiring an additional 987,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nepc LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,299,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,544,000 after acquiring an additional 490,792 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $84.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.87. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.66 and a fifty-two week high of $84.38.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

