Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DOCU. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Docusign from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Docusign from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Docusign from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.14.

Docusign stock opened at $78.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.26, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.02. Docusign has a one year low of $54.31 and a one year high of $107.86.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Docusign had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $800.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Docusign’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Docusign will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Docusign announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Docusign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $39,713.58. Following the sale, the director owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,827.85. This trade represents a 5.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Chatwani sold 22,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $1,710,821.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 72,126 shares in the company, valued at $5,394,303.54. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,552 shares of company stock worth $5,983,631 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Palogic Value Management L.P. raised its position in Docusign by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Docusign by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Docusign by 1.5% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Docusign by 27.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Docusign by 2.6% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

