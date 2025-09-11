Anson Funds Management LP Buys New Position in MicroAlgo Inc. $MLGO

Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MicroAlgo Inc. (NASDAQ:MLGO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 0.13% of MicroAlgo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLGO. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in MicroAlgo during the first quarter valued at $8,468,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in MicroAlgo in the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroAlgo by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 13,765 shares during the period. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroAlgo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MicroAlgo stock opened at $8.37 on Thursday. MicroAlgo Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $972.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average of $120.15.

MicroAlgo Inc develops and applies central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services.

