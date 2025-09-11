Anson Funds Management LP Raises Stake in CubeSmart $CUBE

Anson Funds Management LP increased its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 93.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 28.8% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,664,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,055 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 129.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,261,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,340 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,980,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CubeSmart by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,561,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,746 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,358,000. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CUBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on CubeSmart from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.69.

CubeSmart Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of CUBE opened at $40.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.77 and a 200 day moving average of $41.28. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.94. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $34.24 and a 52-week high of $55.14.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.71 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. CubeSmart has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.640-0.660 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 126.83%.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report).