Reviewing Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) & Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY)

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) and Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Senmiao Technology and Tencent, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senmiao Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00 Tencent 0 0 1 0 3.00

Tencent has a consensus target price of $88.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.17%. Given Tencent’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tencent is more favorable than Senmiao Technology.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Senmiao Technology has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tencent has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Senmiao Technology and Tencent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senmiao Technology -95.43% -211.61% -45.85% Tencent 29.55% 19.06% 11.17%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Senmiao Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Tencent shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Senmiao Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Senmiao Technology and Tencent”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senmiao Technology $3.39 million 0.73 -$3.72 million ($3.20) -0.69 Tencent $91.85 billion 8.05 $27.00 billion $3.09 26.09

Tencent has higher revenue and earnings than Senmiao Technology. Senmiao Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tencent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tencent beats Senmiao Technology on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases. It also engages in automobile sales comprising sale of new purchased or used cars; and the provision of supporting services, as well as auto management and guarantee services provided to online ride-hailing drivers. In addition, the company provides new energy vehicles leasing, automobile purchase, and management services, such as ride-hailing driver training, assisting with a series of administrative procedures, and other consulting services, as well as credit assessment, preparation of financing application materials, assistance with closing of financing transactions, license and plate registration, payment of taxes and fees, purchase of insurance, installation of GPS devices, ride-hailing driver qualification, and other administrative procedures. Further, it operates Xixingtianxia, an online ride-hailing platform that enables qualified ride-hailing drivers to provide transportation services mainly in Chengdu, Changsha, Guangzhou, and other 23 cities in China. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Chengdu, the People's Republic of China.

About Tencent

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers value-added services (VAS), online advertising, fintech, and business services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. The company's consumers business provides communication and services, such as instant messaging and social network; digital content including online games, videos, live streaming, news, music, and literature; fintech services, which includes mobile payment, wealth management, loans, and securities trading; and various tools, such as network security management, browser, navigation, application management, email, etc. Its enterprise business comprises marketing solutions, which offers digital tools including user insight, creative management, placement strategy, and digital assets management; and cloud services, such as cloud computing, big data analytics, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, security and other technologies for financial services, education, healthcare, retail, industry, transport, energy, and radio & television application. In addition, the company operates innovation business, which includes artificial intelligences; and discover and develops enterprise and next-generation technologies for food production, energy, and water management application. Tencent Holdings Limited was formerly known as Tencent (BVI) Limited and changed its name to Tencent Holding Limited in February 2004. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

