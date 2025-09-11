Anson Funds Management LP Has $3.37 Million Stock Holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. $BKD

Anson Funds Management LP grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 199.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 538,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,880 shares during the quarter. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 0.23% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKD. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1,999.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 6,029.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 9,707 shares during the period. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKD. Barclays set a $8.00 target price on Brookdale Senior Living and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookdale Senior Living has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

Brookdale Senior Living Trading Up 0.3%

BKD opened at $7.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average is $6.74.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 107.19% and a negative net margin of 7.60%.The business had revenue of $812.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.63 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookdale Senior Living Profile

(Free Report)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.