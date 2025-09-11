Anson Funds Management LP Sells 753,154 Shares of Solaris Resources Inc. $SLSR

Anson Funds Management LP decreased its position in Solaris Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLSR – Free Report) by 79.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753,154 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings in Solaris Resources were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSquared Asset Management AG purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,297,000. Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new position in Solaris Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $2,945,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Resources by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Solaris Resources by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 848,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 424,802 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Solaris Resources by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 116,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 79,995 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Solaris Resources from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Solaris Resources Trading Up 1.2%

NYSEAMERICAN SLSR opened at $5.26 on Thursday. Solaris Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $5.88. The stock has a market cap of $869.27 million, a PE ratio of -35.06 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.24.

Solaris Resources Profile

Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company’s flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

