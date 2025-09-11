Head-To-Head Review: Cannabis Wheaton Income (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) vs. Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC)

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) and Cannabis Wheaton Income (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.8% of Community West Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Community West Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Cannabis Wheaton Income shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Community West Bancshares alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Community West Bancshares has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cannabis Wheaton Income has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community West Bancshares $166.83 million 2.41 $7.67 million $1.39 15.11 Cannabis Wheaton Income $89.29 million 1.57 -$11.93 million $0.02 5.21

This table compares Community West Bancshares and Cannabis Wheaton Income”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Community West Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Cannabis Wheaton Income. Cannabis Wheaton Income is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Community West Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Community West Bancshares and Cannabis Wheaton Income’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community West Bancshares 13.88% 7.91% 0.82% Cannabis Wheaton Income 19.99% 22.52% 10.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Community West Bancshares and Cannabis Wheaton Income, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community West Bancshares 0 2 2 0 2.50 Cannabis Wheaton Income 0 0 0 0 0.00

Community West Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $21.67, suggesting a potential upside of 3.17%. Given Community West Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Community West Bancshares is more favorable than Cannabis Wheaton Income.

Summary

Community West Bancshares beats Cannabis Wheaton Income on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community West Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products. It also provides commercial, commercial real estate, consumer, manufactured housing, and small business administration loans, as well as agricultural loans for real estate and operating lines; home equity lines of credit collateralized by residential real estate; single family real estate loans; and installment loans consisting of automobile and general-purpose loans. The company serves small to medium-sized businesses and their owners, professionals, high-net worth individuals, and non-profit organizations. Community West Bancshares was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

About Cannabis Wheaton Income

(Get Free Report)

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. The company offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, infused pre-rolls, pre-rolled, vape pens, milled and dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, and topicals under the KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, Foray, and Parcel brand names. It sells its products through supply arrangements with provincial control boards and distributors, medical cannabis sales channels, and retailers, as well as to authorized wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. and changed its name to Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. in June 2018. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Community West Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community West Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.