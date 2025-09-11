Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. $BWB Shares Sold by Villanova Investment Management Co LLC

Villanova Investment Management Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Free Report) by 64.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,834 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Bancshares comprises approximately 2.3% of Villanova Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 266.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 10.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1,665.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 20,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 19,065 shares in the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares Trading Down 0.3%

BWB opened at $16.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $451.22 million, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.58. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $17.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bridgewater Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BWB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 9.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Parish sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $114,225.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,469.61. The trade was a 48.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Crocker sold 9,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $149,489.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 192,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,087,040.95. This trade represents a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,298 shares of company stock worth $1,508,238 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BWB. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

