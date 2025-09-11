Villanova Investment Management Co LLC Sells 31,039 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. $FHI

Villanova Investment Management Co LLC lessened its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 76.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,039 shares during the period. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 249.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,199,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,509 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,048,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Federated Hermes during the first quarter worth $11,696,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter valued at $11,208,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,760,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,178,000 after acquiring an additional 265,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Federated Hermes from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.17.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Federated Hermes stock opened at $52.77 on Thursday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $54.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 21.67%.The firm had revenue of $424.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

