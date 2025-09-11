Villanova Investment Management Co LLC Sells 13,461 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN

Villanova Investment Management Co LLC reduced its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 65.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,461 shares during the quarter. Allison Transmission makes up 1.9% of Villanova Investment Management Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth $34,000. SRH Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 363.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALSN opened at $88.59 on Thursday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.39 and a 1-year high of $122.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 45.56% and a net margin of 23.81%.The business had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Allison Transmission has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Allison Transmission from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Zacks Research downgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $98.38.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

