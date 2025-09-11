Villanova Investment Management Co LLC Sells 51,809 Shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited $AXS

Villanova Investment Management Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 71.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 51,809 shares during the period. Axis Capital makes up approximately 5.8% of Villanova Investment Management Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Axis Capital by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 25,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 2.9% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 7.8% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Daniel J. Draper sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.57, for a total transaction of $420,038.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,366.33. This trade represents a 20.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Henry B. Smith sold 3,500 shares of Axis Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $345,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 47,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,597.65. This represents a 6.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,205 shares of company stock worth $1,188,048 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AXS. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axis Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Axis Capital in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Axis Capital from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Axis Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

Axis Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Axis Capital stock opened at $97.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.81. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $74.68 and a 1-year high of $107.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.41. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 14.30%.The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

About Axis Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Featured Articles

