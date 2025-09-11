Villanova Investment Management Co LLC Has $635,000 Stock Holdings in DXC Technology Company. $DXC

Villanova Investment Management Co LLC lessened its stake in DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 46.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,569 shares during the quarter. DXC Technology accounts for about 1.8% of Villanova Investment Management Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DXC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $15.60.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $14.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. DXC Technology Company. has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.39. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.16.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. DXC Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.750 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.350 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Company. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

About DXC Technology

(Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.