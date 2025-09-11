Villanova Investment Management Co LLC Sells 96,104 Shares of DMC Global $BOOM

Villanova Investment Management Co LLC lowered its holdings in DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) by 65.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 96,104 shares during the period. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC owned approximately 0.25% of DMC Global worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOOM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in DMC Global by 325.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 872,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 667,429 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of DMC Global by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,963,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,534,000 after buying an additional 210,234 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of DMC Global by 313.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 232,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 176,425 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.
DMC Global Price Performance
BOOM stock opened at $6.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.43. The stock has a market cap of $140.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.41. DMC Global has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Zacks Research cut shares of DMC Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, DMC Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.
DMC Global Company Profile
DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.
