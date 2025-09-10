Anchor Investment Management LLC Has $6.44 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,782 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 252.9% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 39,888 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $465.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.74.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $354.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $359.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.31. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.04 and a twelve month high of $587.75. The stock has a market cap of $150.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%.Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. Adobe has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.200 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 20.500-20.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

