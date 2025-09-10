Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,138 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 187.3% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 595.8% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4,050.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.92.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE ICE opened at $173.53 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.29 and a 52-week high of $189.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $99.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.33, for a total transaction of $686,570.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 46,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,255,430.69. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,900 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total transaction of $506,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,672.19. The trade was a 13.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,730 shares of company stock valued at $42,174,868 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

