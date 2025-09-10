ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Trading Up 13.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) were up 13.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 15.15 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 12.67 ($0.17). Approximately 50,412,297 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 548% from the average daily volume of 7,783,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.13 ($0.15).

ImmuPharma Trading Up 13.6%

The firm has a market cap of £63.14 million, a PE ratio of -1,419.55 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.76.

ImmuPharma (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX (0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. ImmuPharma had a net margin of 3,519.56% and a negative return on equity of 131.41%. Analysts forecast that ImmuPharma plc will post -339.0000022 earnings per share for the current year.

About ImmuPharma

ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.

