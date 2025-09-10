Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,074 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 63.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,213,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,729,000 after buying an additional 107,405 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,683,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,259,000 after buying an additional 531,068 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,985,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,810,000 after buying an additional 442,395 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,683,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,288,000 after buying an additional 70,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,499,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,677,000 after buying an additional 270,146 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV opened at $182.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $143.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.43. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $183.93.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

