Strive Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $804,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 3,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 613.9% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $705.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $100.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $688.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $616.31. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $451.00 and a 12-month high of $710.88.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

