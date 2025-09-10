Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,856 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 2.2% of Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 140.0% during the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $56.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.26. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.94 and a twelve month high of $60.88.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

