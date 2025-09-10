SageView Advisory Group LLC Reduces Position in AT&T Inc. $T

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,933 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 182.1% in the first quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 125.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $29.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.68.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 63.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, HSBC cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

