Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 813 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF $ISTB

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 490,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $23,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 762.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 75,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $48.87 on Wednesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.57 and a 1 year high of $48.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1709 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

