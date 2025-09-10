42,941 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF $ACWX Bought by Fortis Capital Advisors LLC

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 29,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 10,166 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of ACWX opened at $63.64 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $48.99 and a twelve month high of $63.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.91 and a 200-day moving average of $58.85.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.8468 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

