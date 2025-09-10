Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,006 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF $SLYV

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $6,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 153.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 113,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,863,000 after acquiring an additional 68,432 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 218.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 301.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 29,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 22,093 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $88.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.59. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $96.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

