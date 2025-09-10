Tenret Co LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

Tenret Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Tenret Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Tenret Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Windsor Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $290.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $287.56 and a 200 day moving average of $266.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $209.64 and a 12-month high of $295.50.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

